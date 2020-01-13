 Indonesia volcano Mount Merapi erupts, spews ash | News | DW | 03.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Indonesia volcano Mount Merapi erupts, spews ash

Mount Merapi's eruption lasted more than seven minutes and was heard in communities more than 30 kilometers away. A massive plume of volcanic ash forced authorities to shut an international airport on the island of Java.

A large column of smoke above Mount Merapi

Indonesia's most active volcano, Mount Merapi, erupted early Tuesday, sending a column of smoke and ash as high as 6,000 meters (19,680 feet) into the air.

The country's Geology and Volcanology Research Agency warned people to stay outside a 3-kilometer (1.8-mile) exclusion zone around the crater, citing possible danger from flowing lava and other scalding volcanic material.

The agency said the eruption lasted for nearly eight minutes, with ash and sand raining down on several communities near the cities of Solo and Yogyakarta on the main island of Java. Witnesses reported hearing rumbling some 30 kilometers away.

Read moreIf you live near one of these volcanos, move!

Plumes of smoke above Mount Merapi

Mount Merapi's last major eruption was a decade ago

Airport shut

The Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation issued a red alert, prompting authorities to temporarily close the international airport in Solo, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) away. Four flights were canceled, an airport spokesman said.

"We are coordinating with authorities to monitor the impact of the volcanic ash's movement on flights," the spokesman said. 

The volcano agency said the alert status at Merapi would remain at the third-highest level due to ongoing activity.

Read moreVolcanoes and Earthquakes: The Pacific Ring of Fire

Mount Merapi, a 2,930-meter peak, is a popular tourist attraction and farmers also use the fertile soil on its slopes to grow crops. The volcano's last major eruption in 2010 killed more than 340 people.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands and islets, has nearly 130 active volcanoes. The southeast Asian nation is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a vast area where many tectonic plates meet.

Watch video 00:48

Mount Agung volcano erupts in Bali, Indonesia

nm/stb (AFP, AP, dpa)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano spews towering plume of ash

The eruption that lasted two minutes sent ash plumes flying as high as six kilometers. Indonesian authorities had last month raised the alert level for the volcano on the island of Java to one notch above normal. (01.06.2018)  

Hikers rescued on Lombok volcano after Indonesia earthquake

Hundreds of hikers were stranded on an active volcano on the Indonesian island of Lombok when a powerful earthquake triggered landslides in the area. Rescue personnel reached the walkers with the use of helicopters. (31.07.2018)  

Volcanic eruptions can cool the planet

Indonesian authorities ordered an evacutation of the area around Bali's Mount Agung volcano as it erupted Sunday. Other volcanic eruptions have cooled the climate, with one even leading to the "year without a summer." (27.11.2017)  

Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano shrinks to quarter-size after eruption

Scientists say the Anak Krakatau volcanic island in Indonesia has lost three-quarters of its volume since it erupted a week ago, causing a deadly tsunami. And it is also considerably shorter. (29.12.2018)  

Related content

Indonesien Erdbeben Sumatra Aceh

Volcanoes and Earthquakes: The Pacific Ring of Fire 13.01.2020

The Pacific Ring of Fire is aptly named. It's a string of volcanoes in the Pacific Ocean, and the region is prone to earthquakes. In fact, most earthquakes strike within the ring. Here's five facts.

Aus Asche gemachte Ziegelsteine Philippinen

Philippines: Taal volcano residents turn ash and plastic waste into bricks 18.01.2020

A Philippine city blanketed in ash has turned adversity into an opportunity. In a time of disaster, residents have got creative by mixing volcano ash and trash to help reconstruct communities ravaged by Taal.

Philippinen Taal-Vulkan

Philippines volcano: Residents warned to stay away 14.01.2020

The Taal volcano in the Philippines has spewed lava and ash for three straight days. Thousands of residents have been evacuated and authorities warn that it could erupt at any moment.

Advertisement