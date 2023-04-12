Indonesia: twelve people missing after eruption of volcano

CatastropheIndonesiaIndonesia: twelve people missing after eruption of volcanoTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheIndonesiaSolveig Kranzmann12/04/2023December 4, 2023Rescuers in Indonesia had to suspend their search for survivors amid ongoing eruptions at Mount Marapi. 75 people were known to be climbing the mountain when it erupted on Sunday. Eleven people are confirmed to have died.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZmHvAdvertisement