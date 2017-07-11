 Indonesia: Tsunami warning after 7.3-magnitude earthquake | News | DW | 14.12.2021

News

Indonesia: Tsunami warning after 7.3-magnitude earthquake

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned of "hazardous waves" after an earthquake struck in the Flores Sea.

Palau Padar with ohm shaped beach with green hills in Komodo National Park, Flores, Indonesia

The powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Flores Sea creating a tsunami warning

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre warned of "hazardous waves" after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck 100 kilometers north of an Indonesian town called Maumere in the Flores Sea.

The US Geological Survey said the powerful quake was registered at a depth of 18.5 kilometers (11 miles) in the Flores Sea.

More to follow...

jc/jsi (AP, dpa, Reuters, AFP)

