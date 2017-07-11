Indonesia: Tsunami warning after 7.3-magnitude earthquake

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre warned of "hazardous waves" after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck 100 kilometers north of an Indonesian town called Maumere in the Flores Sea.
The US Geological Survey said the powerful quake was registered at a depth of 18.5 kilometers (11 miles) in the Flores Sea.
More to follow...
jc/jsi (AP, dpa, Reuters, AFP)