 Indonesia: Suspected suicide bombing at Medan police headquarters | News | DW | 13.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Indonesia: Suspected suicide bombing at Medan police headquarters

Several officers were injured in an explosion outside the police headquarters in the Indonesian city of Medan. The blast is suspected to be a suicide bombing.

Armed police keeping watch outside police headquarters in Medan (Imago/I. Damanik)

A blast outside a police headquarters in Medan, an Indonesian city in North Sumatra, is suspected to be a suicide bombing, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The explosion killed the attacker and injured several officers, according to local broadcaster Metro TV.

What we know so far

  • The explosion happened at around 8:40 a.m. local time (0140 UTC) on Wednesday, authorities said.
  • Tatan Dirsan Atmaja, a spokesman for the North Sumatra police, said the suspected suicide bomber died in the attack.
  • National police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said on Kompas TV that the blast happened in a parking lot near where people were in line waiting for clearance letters from police.
  • The motive of the attack was not immediately clear.
  • "We're on alert right now," Prasetyo said.
Karte Indonesien Medan Sumatra Flugabsturz Englisch

More to come...

dv/se (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Indonesien Sicherheitsminister Wiranto

Indonesian minister stabbed by IS-linked couple 10.10.2019

The security minister, Wiranto, was treated at a hospital for two stab wounds to the abdomen after having been attacked by a married couple. Islamist extremism has risen in Indonesia in recent years.

Indonesien Jakarta | Amtseinführung von Präsident Joko Widodo und sein Vizepräsident Ma'ruf Amin

Can President Jokowi transform Indonesia during his second term? 21.10.2019

During his second and final five-year term, Indonesian President Joko Widodo — popularly known as Jokowi — promises to transform the nation's economy and take bolder actions against poverty and entrenched corruption.

Hongkong Protest gegen China & Ausschreitungen

How Hong Kong protests are inspiring movements worldwide 22.10.2019

From blocking airports to using encrypted messaging apps, the tactics used by anti-government demonstrators in Hong Kong have been increasingly adopted by protesters in places like Indonesia and Catalonia.

Advertisement