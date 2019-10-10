Indonesia: Suspected suicide bombing at Medan police headquarters

Several officers were injured in an explosion outside the police headquarters in the Indonesian city of Medan. The blast is suspected to be a suicide bombing.
A blast outside a police headquarters in Medan, an Indonesian city in North Sumatra, is suspected to be a suicide bombing, local authorities said on Wednesday.
The explosion killed the attacker and injured several officers, according to local broadcaster Metro TV.
What we know so far
More to come...
dv/se (AFP, dpa, Reuters)
