Indonesia: Submarine missing after torpedo exercise

Indonesian authorities continued to search for a missing submarine, believed to be 700 meters underwater, the Navy said on Thursday.

The KRI Nanggala-402 submarine had stopped responding early Wednesday, defense officials said.

"It is designed to dive to depths of 250-500 meters. Beyond that it's dangerous," Navy spokesman Admiral Julius Widjojono was quoted as saying by DPA news agency.

What we know so far:

The submarine with 53 people on board was participating in a training exercise.

"It is possible that during static diving, a blackout occurred so control was lost and emergency procedures cannot be carried out and the ship falls to a depth of 600-700 meters," the Navy said in a statement.

The fate of the submarine's 53 crew members is unknown

Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto told national paper Kompas that the submarine disappeared in waters about 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of the island of Bali.

Officials said that an oil spill had been discovered near the vessel's last known position.

It is one of five submarines owned by the Indonesian armed forces and was built in West Germany in 1978.

Indonesia seeks help

Indonesia has requested the help of Australia and Singapore in finding the submarine. Republika reported that the TNI had deployed all ships with underwater search capabilities to help find the missing vessel.

Singapore's Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen said on Twitter that the country's submarine rescue vessel, MV Swift Rescue, was sent off with a medical team on Wednesday afternoon.

"We operate very different submarines from this one," Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne told ABC radio on Thursday, but added that Australia's defense forces "will work with defense operations in Indonesia to determine what we may be able to do."