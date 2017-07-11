 Indonesia: Sriwijaya Air plane loses contact shortly after takeoff | News | DW | 09.01.2021

News

Indonesia: Sriwijaya Air plane loses contact shortly after takeoff

Flight SJ182 disappeared from radars shortly after takeoff. The Boeing 737 plane lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than a minute, reported flight tracker website FlightRadar24.

Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 takes of from Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta (CGK)

A Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 has lost contact

A Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact shortly after takeoff from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Saturday.

Flight tracking showed the flight path of flight SJ182 ending off the coast just north of Jakarta after losing altitude.

What we know so far:

  • The flight was carrying 59 passengers, including five children and a baby, reported Indonesian newspaper Republika.
  • The plane took off from Soekarno-Hatta Airport.
  • It was heading to Pontianak, the provincial capital of West Kalimantan.
  • The plane was a Boeing 737-500.
  •  The plane lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than a minute, reported flight tracker website FlightRadar24.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

kmm/aw (Reuters, dpa)

