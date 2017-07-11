Indonesia: Sriwijaya Air plane loses contact shortly after takeoff

Flight SJ182 disappeared from radars shortly after takeoff. The Boeing 737 plane lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than a minute, reported flight tracker website FlightRadar24.
A Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact shortly after takeoff from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Saturday.
Flight tracking showed the flight path of flight SJ182 ending off the coast just north of Jakarta after losing altitude.
There are no official confirmations of a crash.
The Regent of the Thousand Islands said he had information that "something fell and exploded on Male Island," in comments to Indonesian newspaper Merdeka.
Previously, the Soekarno-Hatta Airport Branch Communications Manager Haerul Anwar said that the Sriwijaya Air plane had lost contact around Lancang Island — part of the Thousand Islands chain.
Unconfirmed images of small debris fished from the water were broadcast by local media.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.