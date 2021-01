Indonesia: Sriwijaya Air plane loses contact shortly after takeoff

A Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact shortly after takeoff from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Saturday.

Flight tracking showed the flight path of flight SJ182 ending off the coast just north of Jakarta after losing altitude.

What we know so far:

The flight was carrying 59 passengers, including five children and a baby, reported Indonesian newspaper Republika.

There were two pilots and four crabin crew on board, reported Indonesia's iNews.

The plane took off from Soekarno-Hatta Airport.

It was heading to Pontianak, the provincial capital of West Kalimantan.

The plane was a Boeing 737-500.

The plane lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than a minute, reported flight tracker website FlightRadar24.

Has the plane crashed?

There are no official confirmations of a crash.

The Regent of the Thousand Islands said he had information that "something fell and exploded on Male Island," in comments to Indonesian newspaper Merdeka.

Previously, the Soekarno-Hatta Airport Branch Communications Manager Haerul Anwar said that the Sriwijaya Air plane had lost contact around Lancang Island — part of the Thousand Islands chain.

Unconfirmed images of small debris fished from the water were broadcast by local media.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

kmm/aw (Reuters, dpa)