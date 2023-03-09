  1. Skip to content
A man kneels at the Lion Statue of Kanjuruhan Stadium
Many people were crushed as they fled toward stadium exits after police fired tear gas into the crowdImage: Zabur Karuru/Antara Foto/REUTERS
CatastropheIndonesia

Indonesia soccer official jailed over stadium disaster

21 minutes ago

The stampede during a soccer match in Malang in October last year killed 135 people.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OQY4

An Indonesian court found a soccer match official guilty of negligence in connection with one of the worst stadium stampedes in history and sentenced him to one and a half years in prison on Thursday.

The chaos and ensuing stampede during the October 2022 derby match in Malang, East Java, between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya killed 135 people.

Abdul Haris, the match official, was convicted "due to his negligence causing people to die," the judge stated in the Surabaya court, and imposed a sentence of one and a half years in prison.

This was Indonesia's first verdict on the tragedy. A second match official is scheduled to hear his judgement later on Thursday. Three police officers have also been charged with the same offenses, and their cases will be resolved at a later time.

More to follow...

ss/sms (AFP, Reuters)

 

