Indonesia searching for missing submarine with dozens of people on board

Authorities in Indonesia were trying to locate a missing submarine on Wednesday.

The KRI Nanggala-402 submarine stopped responding in the early morning defense officials said.

Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto told national paper Kompas that the submarine disappeared in waters about 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of the island of Bali.

"Just when the dive permit was given, after being given the clearance, contact was immediately lost," he told the paper.

It is one of five submarines owned by the Indonesian armed forces and was built in West Germany in 1978.

Indonesia has requested the help of Australia and Singapore in finding the submarine. Republika reported that the TNI had deployed all ships with underwater search capabilities to help find the missing vessel.

Officials later told Reuters news agency that an oil spill had been discovered near the vessel's last known position.

The military said 53 people were on board and that it was involved in torpedo drills when it went missing.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more details become available.