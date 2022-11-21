  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
8 images
CatastropheIndonesia
Ulrike Schulze
5 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/4JvfT
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Visual representation of open lock and binary code digits on a smartphone backdropped by cropped waving flags of the European Union and Russia

European Parliament hit by 'sophisticated' cyber attack

Politics41 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of German Bundeswehr soldiers stationed in Mali stand in front of an armored vehicle

Germany to withdraw troops from Mali

Germany to withdraw troops from Mali

Politics3 hours ago01:24 min
More from Africa

Asia

Indonesien | Erdbeben in West-Java | BG

Indonesia: Rising death toll after devastating earthquake

Indonesia: Rising death toll after devastating earthquake

Catastrophe5 hours ago8 images
More from Asia

Germany

external

Germany’s warning system

Germany’s warning system

Politics54 minutes ago02:59 min
More from Germany

Europe

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi

'Europe has displayed considerable solidarity'

'Europe has displayed considerable solidarity'

Conflicts16 hours ago10:55 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A burnt truck in the aftermath of airstrikes, which Turkey's defence ministry says it carried out, in Derik, Syria

Kurds in the Middle East: Why are they under fire?

Kurds in the Middle East: Why are they under fire?

Politics2 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A police officer lifts barricade tape while in their vehicle as they respond to a mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

CrimeNovember 21, 202202:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

Man, shouting, holds up a blue scarf with the name Lionel Messi

Argentina: More interested in Messi than human rights

Argentina: More interested in Messi than human rights

Politics23 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage