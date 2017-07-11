Indonesia: Residents flee as Semeru volcano erupts in East Java

The Semeru volcano erupted in the East Java province of Indonesia on Saturday, causing residents to flee their homes as a huge cloud of ash and smoke blanketed towns and villages nearby.

The volcano has killed at least one person and injured 41 others, authorities in the nearby city of Lumajang said.

Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said a bridge had collapsed and shared footage of the massive cloud of ash on Twitter.

The eruption took place at 3:30 p.m. local time (8:30 GMT). The 3,676 meter-tall (12,060 foot-tall) volcano is among the most active in Indonesia.

Eruption displaces residents

Semeru has erupted several times since last December, causing hundreds to flee their homes.

Some of the footage from the latest eruption showed villagers running and screaming as a massive ash cloud closed in on them, enveloping the sky in darkness.

Residents were heard shouting "God is greatest" as they tried to make their escape.

The BNPB said it was setting up evacuation tents for the displaced although evacuations had been hampered by thick smoke.

Extent of damage unknown

The news broadcaster Kompas TV reported houses had collapsed under the weight of the volcano's debris.

Thoriqul Haq, the district chief of Lumajang, said Semeru had been active since late Friday. The volcano last erupted in January causing no casualties.

Lava flows from the Semeru volcano on January 18, when it last erupted

"We don't know if it's cold or hot lava," he told Kompas TV.

Indonesia sits on what is known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area with approximately 128 volcanoes notorious for seismic activity.

AirNav Indonesia said the eruption did not "cause significant impact" on flights in the region.

