Indonesia: Residents flee as Semeru volcano erupts in East Java

The Semeru volcano erupted in the East Java province of Indonesia on Saturday, causing residents to flee their homes as a huge cloud of ash and smoke blanketed towns and villages nearby.

There were no immediate reports of casualties though Indonesia's disaster management agency said a bridge had collapsed and shared footage of the massive cloud of ash on Twitter.

The eruption took place at 3:30 p.m. local time (8:30 GMT). The 3,676 meter-tall (12,060 foot-tall) volcano is among the most active in Indonesia.

Eruption displaces residents

Semeru has erupted several times since last December, causing hundreds to flee their homes.

Footage taken by witnesses to the eruption on their cell phones was later broadcast by local media and posted to the Disaster Risk Reduction service on Twitter.

Some of the footage showed villagers running and screaming as a massive ash cloud closed in on them, enveloping the sky in darkness.

Residents were heard shouting "god is greatest" as they tried to make their escape.

Extent of damage unknown

The news broadcaster Kompas TV reported houses had collapsed under the weight of the volcano's debris.

Thoriqul Haq, the district chief of Lumajang, said Semeru had been active since late Friday.

"We don't know if it's cold or hot lava," he told Kompas TV.

Indonesia sits on what is known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area with approximately 128 volcanoes notorious for seismic activity.

