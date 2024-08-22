Indonesia: Protests put halt to electoral law changes

Thousands clashed with police and attempted to storm parliament, in reaction to a plan to change the country's electoral rules. Former President Joko Widodo has been accused of trying to establish a political dynasty.

Indonesia's parliament on Thursday shelved a plan to change the country's election rules, after thousands protested the measure, clashing with police.

Demonstrators gathered outside parliament in Jakarta, prompting lawmakers to delay the legislative session. Students and office workers joined the crowds, as authorities sought to quell the protest with water cannon and deployed police in riot gear.

Protesters set tires on fire and launched firecrackers while chanting slogans against outgoing president Joko Widodo. As demonstrations turned violent, a group of protesters attempted to storm the parliament but were repelled by security forces.

Critics have said the plan to change electoral rules represented a move to help Widodo build a political dynasty.

Accusations of nepotism

Indonesia's parliament is dominated by supporters of outgoing President Widodo and his successor, Prabowo Subianto. The legislature's planned changes to electoral law would have affected the eligibility to run of a rival to Subianto and that of Widodo's own son.

Parliament was seeking to reverse changes to election laws made by the constitutional court, in a ruling that that effectively reopened a chance for a government critic Anies Baswedan to run for the influential post of Jakarta governor

Legislators also would have paved the way for Widodo's youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, to run in Central Java's elections this November, by tweaking election rules to allow the 29-year-old to run even though the minimum age is 30.

It all comes months after Widodo's eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, was elected as Indonesia's youngest vice president. The appearance of both sons in Indonesian politics has stoked nepotism accusations.

Widodo still maintains popular support, given the country's economic record during his tenure. He has sought to downplay the conflict, describing it on Wednesday as part of the standard "checks and balances" of government.

Electoral law changes deferred

"It was officially decided that the revision of the Regional Election Law could not proceed. This means that the revision today was canceled," Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, told reporters.

Ahmad told Reuters news agency that deliberations on the electoral law would be deferred to the incoming parliament. This means there would be no change for this year's regional elections, which are scheduled for November.

Jokowi's office responded to the unrest, saying the government hoped "that there will be no disinformation or slander that could trigger chaos and violence," palace spokesman Hasan Nasbi told reporters.

"This is a republic. It's a democracy, but if its leadership is decided by one person, or an oligarchy, we can't accept that," 29-year-old teacher Afif Sidik told Reuters.

jcg/ab (AFP, AP, Reuters)