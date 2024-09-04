Indonesia: Pope Francis meets Joko Widodo, rebuts extremism

Pope Francis and Indonesian President Joko Widodo highlighted the role religion can play in fostering peace. The pontiff is set to host leaders of six different religious groups in Jakarta.

Pope Francis and Indonesian President Joko Widodo called for interfaith dialogue and rejection of extremism on Wednesday as they met in Jakarta. Indonesia is the first stop in the pope's 12-day four-nation tour of Asia and Oceania.

"In order to foster a peaceful and fruitful harmony that ensures peace ... the Church desires to strengthen interreligious dialogue," Francis said after his meeting with Widodo.

"(Extremists), through the distortion of religion, attempt to impose their views by using deception and violence," he added.

Widodo echoed his sentiments, saying that "freedom and tolerance is what Indonesia together with the Vatican want to spread ... in the midst of an increasingly turbulent world."

Indonesia grapples with extremism

Indonesia, a majority-Muslim nation, has struggled with extremism and militancy in places like Aceh province and in 2002 saw a major terrorist attack on the resort island of Bali that left 202 people dead.

Although Indonesia is only 3% Catholic, that still represents some eight million people. The pontiff's trip highlights the growing importance of southeast Asia and Oceania to the Vatican, as it is one of the few places in the world where the number of faithful is growing.

Despite concerns about his fragile health, the pope appeared lively as he greeted children in traditional dress and waving flags at his arrival. He did, however, use a wheelchair as he exited his car.

Francis was due to address the faithful at Jakarta's cathedral later in the day.

On Thursday, the pope is expected to meet with Muslim, Buddhist, Protestant, Hindu, and Confucian leaders as well as other Catholic public figures at Istiqlal Mosque.

His journey will also include stops in Singapore, Timor-Leste, and Papua New Guinea.

es/nm (AFP, Reuters)