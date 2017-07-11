 Indonesia: Over a dozen killed as tour bus hits billboard | News | DW | 16.05.2022

News

Indonesia: Over a dozen killed as tour bus hits billboard

At least 14 domestic tourists have been killed in a crash in East Java province. Police say there are reports the driver appeared to have been drowsy before the collision.

Rescuers inspect the wreckage of a tourist bus that crashed into a street sign on a highway in Mojokerto, East Java, Indonesia Monday, May 16, 2022.

The crash left over a dozen killed and nearly 20 more injured.

At least fourteen people were killed in Indonesia's East Java province when a bus carrying domestic tourists crashed into an advertising billboard.

Nineteen people were also injured in the crash, including the bus driver.

East Java traffic police chief Latief Usman told AP news agency that police were still investigating the cause of the accident, but added that the driver reportedly appeared sleepy before the collision.

The 31 passengers come from Surabaya, the capital of East Java province. They were returning from a trip to a popular mountain resort in Central Java when the crash occurred.

Police also say that weather and traffic were both clear at the time of the crash.

Road accidents are common in Indonesia, with poor safety standards and infrastructure among some of the key challenges facing road users.

Watch video 02:31

Indonesia: Managing Jakarta's infamous traffic jams

rt/kb (AFP, AP, dpa)

