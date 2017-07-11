Indonesia: Over a dozen killed as tour bus hits billboard

At least fourteen people were killed in Indonesia's East Java province when a bus carrying domestic tourists crashed into an advertising billboard.

Nineteen people were also injured in the crash, including the bus driver.

East Java traffic police chief Latief Usman told AP news agency that police were still investigating the cause of the accident, but added that the driver reportedly appeared sleepy before the collision.

The 31 passengers come from Surabaya, the capital of East Java province. They were returning from a trip to a popular mountain resort in Central Java when the crash occurred.

Police also say that weather and traffic were both clear at the time of the crash.

Road accidents are common in Indonesia, with poor safety standards and infrastructure among some of the key challenges facing road users.

Watch video 02:31 Indonesia: Managing Jakarta's infamous traffic jams

