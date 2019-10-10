Indonesia: One dead, six injured in suspected suicide bombing at Medan police station

Multiple officers were injured in an explosion outside the police headquarters in the Indonesian city of Medan. The blast is suspected to be a suicide bombing.
A blast outside a police headquarters in Medan, an Indonesian city in North Sumatra, is suspected to be a suicide bombing, local authorities said on Wednesday.
A police spokesman said the explosion killed the attacker and injured six others.
The details
Ongoing investigation
Local police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said security procedures had been in place, but the attacker ignored instructions when officers tried to check his backpack.
National police spokesman Muhammad Iqbal said authorities "are working to find out whether the perpetrator was part of a network."
Read more: Southeast Asia in the crosshairs of 'Islamic State'
Increased threat: Indonesia is the world's largest Muslim-majority country. It has suffered a string of terrorist attacks since the turn of the century. More recent strikes have been blamed on Islamic State-inspired militants. Indonesia's counterterrorism force has so far arrested 40 suspects since receiving a tip last month about potential attacks on police facilities. In August, authorities shot and arrested a militant who attacked officers at a station in Surabaya. In June another was seriously wounded when he tried to blow himself up outside a police building on Java island.
dv/se (AFP, dpa, Reuters)
