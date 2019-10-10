 Indonesia: One dead, six injured in suspected suicide bombing at Medan police station | News | DW | 13.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Indonesia: One dead, six injured in suspected suicide bombing at Medan police station

Multiple officers were injured in an explosion outside the police headquarters in the Indonesian city of Medan. The blast is suspected to be a suicide bombing.

Armed police keeping watch outside police headquarters in Medan (Imago/I. Damanik)

A blast outside a police headquarters in Medan, an Indonesian city in North Sumatra, is suspected to be a suicide bombing, local authorities said on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said the explosion killed the attacker and injured six others.

The details

  • The explosion happened at around 8:40 a.m. local time (0140 UTC) on Wednesday.
  • Police say the blast happened in a parking lot near where people were in line waiting for clearance letters.
  • The motive of the attack was not immediately clear.
Karte Indonesien Medan Sumatra Flugabsturz Englisch

Ongoing investigation

Local police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said security procedures had been in place, but the attacker ignored instructions when officers tried to check his backpack.

National police spokesman Muhammad Iqbal said authorities "are working to find out whether the perpetrator was part of a network."

Read more:  Southeast Asia in the crosshairs of 'Islamic State'

Increased threat: Indonesia is the world's largest Muslim-majority country. It has suffered a string of terrorist attacks since the turn of the century. More recent strikes have been blamed on Islamic State-inspired militants. Indonesia's counterterrorism force has so far arrested 40 suspects since receiving a tip last month about potential attacks on police facilities. In August, authorities shot and arrested a militant who attacked officers at a station in Surabaya. In June another was seriously wounded when he tried to blow himself up outside a police building on Java island.

dv/se (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Indonesian cleric sentenced to death over deadly Jakarta Starbucks attack

Radical Indonesian cleric Aman Abdurrahman has been sentenced to death over his role in terror attacks carried out by IS-linked militants. He is considered to be the key ideologue of the Islamist extremists in Indonesia. (22.06.2018)  

Five dead in samurai sword attack on Indonesian police

Police have shot four men dead during an attack on a police headquarters in Pekanbaru on Sumatra island. The third Islamist militant assault in Indonesia in the past week also left an officer dead and two wounded. (16.05.2018)  

Indonesian minister stabbed by IS-linked couple

The security minister, Wiranto, was treated at a hospital for two stab wounds to the abdomen after having been attacked by a married couple. Islamist extremism has risen in Indonesia in recent years. (10.10.2019)  

Southeast Asia in the crosshairs of 'Islamic State'

A recent knife attack on the security minister of Indonesia is a reminder of the danger of Islamist extremism in Southeast Asia. Security measures alone are not enough to combat radicalization, say experts. (15.10.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Indonesien Sicherheitsminister Wiranto

Indonesian minister stabbed by IS-linked couple 10.10.2019

The security minister, Wiranto, was treated at a hospital for two stab wounds to the abdomen after having been attacked by a married couple. Islamist extremism has risen in Indonesia in recent years.

Indonesien Jakarta | Amtseinführung von Präsident Joko Widodo und sein Vizepräsident Ma'ruf Amin

Can President Jokowi transform Indonesia during his second term? 21.10.2019

During his second and final five-year term, Indonesian President Joko Widodo — popularly known as Jokowi — promises to transform the nation's economy and take bolder actions against poverty and entrenched corruption.

Hongkong Protest gegen China & Ausschreitungen

How Hong Kong protests are inspiring movements worldwide 22.10.2019

From blocking airports to using encrypted messaging apps, the tactics used by anti-government demonstrators in Hong Kong have been increasingly adopted by protesters in places like Indonesia and Catalonia.

Advertisement