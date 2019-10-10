Indonesia: One dead, six injured in suspected suicide bombing at Medan police station

A blast outside a police headquarters in Medan, an Indonesian city in North Sumatra, is suspected to be a suicide bombing, local authorities said on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said the explosion killed the attacker and injured six others.

The details

The explosion happened at around 8:40 a.m. local time (0140 UTC) on Wednesday.

Police say the blast happened in a parking lot near where people were in line waiting for clearance letters.

The motive of the attack was not immediately clear.

Ongoing investigation

National police spokesman Muhammad Iqbal said authorities "are working to find out whether the perpetrator was part of a network."

Increased threat: Indonesia is the world's largest Muslim-majority country. It has suffered a string of terrorist attacks since the turn of the century. More recent strikes have been blamed on Islamic State-inspired militants. Indonesia's counterterrorism force has so far arrested 40 suspects since receiving a tip last month about potential attacks on police facilities.

dv/se (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

