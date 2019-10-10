Indonesia: One dead, six injured in suspected suicide bombing at Medan police station

Multiple officers were injured in an explosion outside the police headquarters in the Indonesian city of Medan. The blast is suspected to be a suicide bombing.
A blast outside a police headquarters in Medan, an Indonesian city in North Sumatra, is suspected to be a suicide bombing, local authorities said on Wednesday.
Authorities said the explosion killed the attacker and injured six others.
What we know so far
Increased threat: Indonesia is the world's largest Muslim-majority country. It has suffered a string of terrorist attacks since the turn of the century. More recent strikes have been blamed on Islamic State-inspired militants.

