Indonesia: One dead, six injured in suspected suicide bombing at Medan police station

A blast outside a police headquarters in Medan, an Indonesian city in North Sumatra, is suspected to be a suicide bombing, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Authorities said the explosion killed the attacker and injured six others.

What we know so far

The explosion happened at around 8:40 a.m. local time (0140 UTC) on Wednesday.

Tatan Dirsan Atmaja, a spokesman for the North Sumatra police, said the suspected suicide bomber died in the attack.

National police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said on Kompas TV that the blast happened in a parking lot near where people were in line waiting for clearance letters from police.

The motive of the attack was not immediately clear.

Increased threat: Indonesia is the world's largest Muslim-majority country. It has suffered a string of terrorist attacks since the turn of the century. More recent strikes have been blamed on Islamic State-inspired militants.

dv/se (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

