Indonesia matchstick factory fire kills dozens

Indonesian authorities on Friday said up to 30 people were killed when a blaze swept through a house that doubled as a matchstick warehouse.

"We don't know what caused the fire but it has been extinguished," said Riadil Lubis, the head of North Sumatra's disaster agency.

At least three children were found dead at the scene. An Indonesian official said workers "likely brought their kids to work."

A study found that Indonesian "workplaces employing women are often characterized by harsh working conditions."

"Their experience at the workplace affects their well-being, not only at work, but at home and as members of their households and community," it said.

Workplaces are often overcrowded, resulting in unsafe conditions

Many Indonesians work in poor and unsafe working conditions. Earlier this year, dozens of miners were killed when an unlicensed gold mine collapsed.

Read more: Indonesian mineral export ban may hurt miners

In 2017, at least 47 people were killed by a fire at a fireworks factory near the capital Jakarta.

ls/rt (AFP, AP)