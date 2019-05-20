Indonesia matchstick factory fire kills dozens

Indonesia authorities on Friday said up to 30 people were killed when a blaze swept through a house that doubled as a matchstick warehouse.

"We don't know what caused the fire but it has been extinguished," said Riadil Lubis, the head of North Sumatra's disaster agency.

At least three children were found dead at the scene. An Indonesia official said workers "likely brought their kids to work."

Many Indonesians work in poor and unsafe working conditions. Earlier this year, dozens of miners were killed when an unlicensed gold mine collapsed.

In 2017, at least 47 people were killed by a fire at a fireworks factory near the capital Jakarta.

