News

Indonesia matchstick factory fire kills dozens

Authorities say at leat 24 people have been killed after a fire swept through a warehouse in North Sumatra province.

A worker packs the matchsticks at a matchstick factory

Indonesia authorities on Friday said up to 30 people were killed when a blaze swept through a house that doubled as a matchstick warehouse.

"We don't know what caused the fire but it has been extinguished," said Riadil Lubis, the head of North Sumatra's disaster agency.

At least three children were found dead at the scene. An Indonesia official said workers "likely brought their kids to work."

Many Indonesians work in poor and unsafe working conditions. Earlier this year, dozens of miners were killed when an unlicensed gold mine collapsed. 

In 2017, at least 47 people were killed by a fire at a fireworks factory near the capital Jakarta.

Read more: Indonesian mineral export ban may hurt miners

More to come ...

ls/rt (AFP, AP)

