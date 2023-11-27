  1. Skip to content
Indonesia: Local voices disapprove of Rohingya boat arrivals

Sharon Sumolang
November 27, 2023

Increasing numbers of Rohingya refugees arriving in rickety boats cause tensions in Aceh, a province in western Indonesia. The country’s initial welcome to Rohingya refugees, a Muslim minority who fled from Myanmar, slowly wears thin.

