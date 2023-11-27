Indonesia: Local voices disapprove of Rohingya boat arrivals

MigrationIndonesiaIndonesia: Local voices disapprove of Rohingya boat arrivalsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMigrationIndonesiaSharon Sumolang11/27/2023November 27, 2023Increasing numbers of Rohingya refugees arriving in rickety boats cause tensions in Aceh, a province in western Indonesia. The country’s initial welcome to Rohingya refugees, a Muslim minority who fled from Myanmar, slowly wears thin. https://p.dw.com/p/4ZUjKAdvertisement