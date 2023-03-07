Indonesia landslide: Rescuers search for survivors

"Distribution of relief supplies has been difficult because the injured and displaced are spread out and hard to reach," Muhari said.
Heavy equipment such as excavators are yet to reach the landslide site requiring rescuers to travel by boat, vehicles and then by foot.
Rescuers are awaiting additional personnel and equipment to boost their efforts, the disaster agency said. The rescue team was joined by soldiers, police and volunteers in the Genting and Pangkalan villages.
Two helicopters and a plane carrying tents, food and blankets will be sent from Jakarta to expedite the rescue operation and relief aid, Muhari said.