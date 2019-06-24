Indonesia issues tsunami warning after powerful earthquake

Indonesia was rocked by a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake on Friday, striking near the islands of Sumatra and Java.

The earthquake reportedly rocked the capital Jakarta and prompted the country's geophysics agency to issue a tsunami warning for a neighboring area. People living near the Banten coast on Java island were advised to "immediately evacuate to higher ground."

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake hit at a depth of 52 kilometers (32 miles), off the southwest coast of Indonesia's Java island. Indonesia's disaster agency said it was stronger than the USGS assessment, pegging the quake at a 7.4 magnitude.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The quake hit shortly after 7:00 p.m. local time (1203 UTC), causing buildings in Jakarta to sway for nearly a minute. Television footage showed people running out of the city's high-rise buildings.

Indonesia regularly experiences earthquakes due to its position on the "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific Ocean, where tectonic plates frequently collide.

At least two people were killed and thousands were forced from their homes when a major 7.3 magnitude quake hit the Maluku islands earlier this month.

Last year, 2,200 people were killed when a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami struck Palu on Sulawesi island. In December 2004, a massive 9.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsnuami that killed some 220,000 people across the Indian Ocean, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.

More to come.

rs/amp (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

