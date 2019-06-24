Indonesia issues tsunami warning after powerful earthquake

Indonesia was rocked by a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake on Friday, striking near the islands of Sumatra and Java.

The earthquake reportedly rocked the capital Jakarta and prompted the country's geophysics agency to issue a tsunami warning for a neighboring area. People living near the Banten coast on Java island were advised to "immediately evacuate to higher ground."

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake hit at a depth of 42 kilometers (26 miles), off the southwest coast of Indonesia's Java island. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The quake hit shortly after 7:00 p.m. local time (1203 GMT, causing buildings in Jakarta to sway for nearly a minute. Television footage showed people running out of the city's high-rise buildings.

More to come.

rs/amp (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.