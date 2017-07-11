 Indonesia: Explosion at church causes casualties | News | DW | 28.03.2021

News

Indonesia: Explosion at church causes casualties

A suspected bomb blast has rocked a Catholic church in the Indonesian city of Makassar and caused some casualties on Palm Sunday.

The explosion took place on Sunday morning at a Catholic church in the city of Makassar and caused casualties, police said.

The congregation had been inside the church at the time of the explosion, South Sulawesi police spokesman E. Zulpan told Reuters.  

"We see that there are victims and parts of human bodies have been torn apart. We do not know yet whether they are from the perpetrator or from the people who were close by," he said.

Video from the scene showed police had set up a cordon around the church and cars parked nearby were damaged.

The source of the blast was unclear.

More to come ...

sri/sms (Reuters, AFP)

