Indonesia: Explosion at church causes casualties

A suspected suicide bomber blew themselves up outside a cathedral in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province on Sunday

The explosion took place at the main Catholic church in the city of Makassar and caused casualties, police said.

The congregation had been inside the church at the time of the explosion, South Sulawesi police spokesman E. Zulpan told Reuters.

"We see that there are victims and parts of human bodies have been torn apart. We do not know yet whether they are from the perpetrator or from the people who were close by," he said.

Priest tells of several injured

Father Wilhemus Tulak, a priest at the church, told Metro TV that one person had been wounded holding off a suspected suicide bomber and that 10 people had been injured in total, some of them seriously.

Video from the scene showed police had set up a cordon around the church and cars parked nearby were damaged.

The blast took place at 10:28 a.m. local time (0328 UTC/GMT) and it was initially unclear what caused it.

The Kompas TV news channel said it was a suspected suicide attack.

Makassar is Indonesia's fifth-largest urban center after Jakarta, Surabaya, Bandung and Medan, with a population of 1.5 million.

Churches have been targeted previously by extremists in Indonesia, the world's biggest Muslim-majority nation.

In 2018, a dozen people were killed when a family of suicide bombers blew themselves up at churches during Sunday services in the second-biggest city Surabaya.

