Indonesia: Ex-general Prabowo Subianto sworn in as president

Prabowo, known for his nationalist views, was sworn in along with Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the son of the last president.

Former general Prabowo Subianto was inaugurated as Indonesia's eighth president on Sunday, marking a significant shift in leadership for the world's fourth most populous nation.

Tens of thousands of supporters lined Jakarta's streets to celebrate Subianto's ascent amid heightened security.

The 73-year-old, known for his nationalist views, took the oath in a ceremony at parliament, succeeding Joko Widodo.

Subianto was sworn in along with Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the 37-year-old son of Widodo.

"We will lead the Indonesian government...by prioritizing the interests of all Indonesian people including those who did not vote for us," he said in his inaugural speech.

Calling for a change to address the country's problems, Subianto said, "We must always realize that a free nation is where the people are free."

"They must be freed of fear, poverty, hunger, ignorance, oppression, suffering," he said.

From rivals to political allies

Subianto won the February election in Southeast Asia's largest economy with a landslide, securing nearly 60% of the vote.

Backed by Widodo, former defense minister Subianto projected himself as the "continuity candidate," someone who would continue the policies of his predecessor. He pledged to maintain Widodo's legacy of infrastructure development and economic growth, as well as the controversial plan to build a new capital city on Borneo.

Widodo and Subianto are former rivals, with the latter losing two election races in 2014 and 2019 to the former.

The two opponents came together politically with Subianto choosing Widodo's son as his running mate and the former president backing Subianto over a candidate from his own former party.

Foreign policy of non-alignment

In his speech on Sunday, Subianto affirmed Indonesia's non-aligned stance on the global stage.

At the same time, he expressed support for the Palestinian people and announced Jakarta's readiness to provide additional aid to Gaza.

Among the dignitaries in attendance at the inauguration were British foreign minister David Lammy and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.

The US delegation was represented Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations and Adm. Samuel Paparo, the US Commander of the Indo-Pacific Command.

Earlier, Subianto made China his first foreign visit after his election win eight months ago. He also travelled to Russia and Australia, where he signed a key security deal.

Parker Novak, nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council, pointed out that Subianto will have to "navigate inevitable tension between his country's extensive economic relationship with China and growing security relationships with the United States and Australia,"

Earlier accusations of human rights abuses

Meanwhile, concerns remain over his human rights record, as Subianto was discharged from the military in 1998 over allegations of military abuses in the late 1990s.

He has always denied the allegations and never faced trial. He went into self-imposed exile in Jordan in 1998, while several of his subordinates were tried and convicted.

There are also allegations of Subianto of being complicit in military crimes in East Timor under Indonesian occupation.

The US once refused to give Subianto a visa over his rights record, and was also reportedly put on a blacklist in Australia for a while.

"Concerns remain about what Prabowo's ascension may mean for democracy and human rights," said Novak, following the inauguration of the new president.

