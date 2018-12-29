Indonesia: Dozens missing after landslide hits West Java village

On New Year's Eve, dozens of homes were buried by a landslide in West Java. Scores of people are missing.
At least two people are dead and 41 people are missing after a landslide hit the Indonesian region of West Java on Monday.
Rescue teams are searching the village of Sirnaresmi in Sukabumi district. The village was hit by a landslide shortly before sunset on New Year's Eve.
Rescuers were hampered by heavy rain, power cuts and rough roads, officials said.
In October, more than 20 people died when flash floods and landslides hit several provinces on Sumatra. In June 2016, nearly 50 people died when floods and landslides struck Central Java.
