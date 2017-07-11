Indonesia: Debris from missing submarine recovered — military

The Indonesian military submarine that went missing off Bali with 53 people on board is believed to have sunk, officials said on Saturday.

"With authentic evidence believed to be from the KRI Nanggala, we have raised the status from 'submiss' to 'subsunk,'" Navy chief Yudo Margono said, adding that the retrieved items could not have come from another vessel.

The revelations, made at a news conference, came hours after the vessel with 53 crew members on board was estimated to have run out of oxygen reserves.

What did officials say?

They have recovered debris indicating that some sort of pressure had sunk the vessel

The objects found include a bottle of lubricant to grease the periscope and a device that protects a torpedo

Scanners detected t he submarine to be some 850 meters underwater, well beyond its survivable limits

Condition of the 53 crew members aboard could not be determined

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly