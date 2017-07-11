Indonesia: Debris from missing submarine recovered — military

Authorities said they found objects that had been inside, indicating the submarine with 53 crew members has sunk. The deadline to locate the vessel before its oxygen runs out passed early Saturday.
The Indonesian military submarine that went missing off Bali with 53 people on board is believed to have sunk, officials said on Saturday.
"With authentic evidence believed to be from the KRI Nanggala, we have raised the status from 'submiss' to 'subsunk,'" Navy chief Yudo Margono said, adding that the retrieved items could not have come from another vessel.
The revelations, made at a news conference, came hours after the vessel with 53 crew members on board was estimated to have run out of oxygen reserves.
