Indonesia: Debris from missing submarine recovered — military

Search teams have recovered some items they believe belonged to the military submarine that went missing off the Indonesian island of Bali, the head of the country's armed forces said on Saturday.

The revelations, made at a news conference, came hours after the vessel with 53 crew members on board was estimated to have run out of oxygen reserves.

What did officials say?

They have recovered debris indicating that some sort of pressure had sunk the vessel.

The objects found include a bottle of lubricant to grease the periscope and a device that protects a torpedo.

Scanners detected t he submarine to be some 850 meters underwater.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly