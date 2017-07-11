 Indonesia: Debris from missing submarine recovered — military | News | DW | 24.04.2021

News

Indonesia: Debris from missing submarine recovered — military

Authorities said they found objects that had been inside, indicating the submarine with 53 crew members has sunk. The deadline to locate the vessel before its oxygen runs out passed early Saturday.

A file photo of an Indonesian military submarine

Search teams have recovered some items they believe belonged to the military submarine that went missing off the Indonesian island of Bali, the head of the country's armed forces said on Saturday. 

The revelations, made at a news conference, came hours after the vessel with 53 crew members on board was estimated to have run out of oxygen reserves. 

What did officials say? 

  • They have recovered debris indicating that some sort of pressure had sunk the vessel.
  • The objects found include a bottle of lubricant to grease the periscope and a device that protects a torpedo.
  • Scanners detected the submarine to be some 850 meters underwater. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly

