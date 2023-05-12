  1. Skip to content
Indonesia: death toll on Mount Marapi rises to 22

Solveig Kranzmann
December 5, 2023

At least 22 hikers are known to have been killed in a volanco eruption in Indonesia. Authorities say one person is still missing on the mountain since the main eruption on Sunday but rescuers do not expect to find them alive.

