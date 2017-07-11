 Indonesia: Data recovered from crashed jet′s black boxes | News | DW | 15.01.2021

Indonesia: Data recovered from crashed jet's black boxes

Key flight data has been downloaded from the Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea last weekend.

The black boxes of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182

Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 crashed into the sea at the weekend off the Jakarta coast

Indonesian investigators said Friday they have recovered data from a crashed passenger jet's flight recorder, days after the plane with 62 people aboard slammed into the Java Sea.

"(It's) all in good condition and we're now examining the data," National Transportation Safety Committee head Soerjanto Tjahjono said in a statement.

It's hoped the information could give clues as to why Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 plunged about 10,000 feet (3,000 meters) in less than a minute before crashing near Jakarta on Saturday.

More to come...

mm/rt (AFP, Reuters)   

