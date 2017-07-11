Indonesia: Data recovered from crashed jet's black boxes

Indonesian investigators said Friday they have recovered data from a crashed passenger jet's flight recorder, days after the plane with 62 people aboard slammed into the Java Sea.

"(It's) all in good condition and we're now examining the data," National Transportation Safety Committee head Soerjanto Tjahjono said in a statement.

It's hoped the information could give clues as to why Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 plunged about 10,000 feet (3,000 meters) in less than a minute before crashing near Jakarta on Saturday.

