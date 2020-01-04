Indonesia braces for more floods as death toll hits 66

Indonesians were warned to brace for more flooding after massive downpours on New Year's Eve triggered landslides and floods that have killed 66 people in Jakarta and its satellite cities.

The Jakarta area, which is home to around 30 million people, was submerged by floodwaters that forced thousands to fleeand find temporary shelter.

Watch video 01:54 Share Deadly flooding in Jakarta Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Vamq Two dozen killed in Indonesia floods

In Lebak, one of the hardest hit districts, floods killed at least nine people, including a seven-year-old boy, and swept away entire houses. Two people are still missing in the district on the western tip of Java Island.

Read more: Climate solutions: Technologies to slow climate change

"Five days after the floods, 66 people have died as of today," said Agus Wibowo, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency. More than 36,000 people have also been displaced, he added.

Read more: Indonesia races to provide aid as flood death toll rises

The agency has told locals to remain on high alert for more extreme flooding, and said that the rainfall seen this year has been the most severe on record since 1866. About 377 millimeters (14.8 inches) of rain hit the city, with waters reaching to the second floors of buildings after rivers overflowed.

Indonesia floods inundate Jakarta, kill dozens 'Hit without warning' As many people in Jakarta were celebrating the New Year, heavy rains brought flooding and landslides, killing dozens and leaving the city paralyzed. Many were forced to flee their homes in the dark or retreat to roofs and upper floors. "The floods hit without warning," said one survivor.

Indonesia floods inundate Jakarta, kill dozens Tens of thousands displaced The monsoon rains and rising rivers submerged more than 180 neighborhoods, forcing tens of thousands of residents to evacuate their homes. Jakarta is home to 10 million people, but 30 million live in the greater metropolitan area.

Indonesia floods inundate Jakarta, kill dozens A paralyzed city Residents were forced to use inflatables to evacuate children and salvage belongings. Floodwaters rose an estimated 2.5 meters (8 feet) in some areas. The floods forced authorities to cut off electricity and water, and paralyzed transport networks.

Indonesia floods inundate Jakarta, kill dozens Relief and rescue Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan told reporters that 120,000 rescue personnel had been deployed to assist in the evacuation and mobile water pumps were being installed to bring down the water levels.

Indonesia floods inundate Jakarta, kill dozens Thousands in shelters At one point more than 170,000 people were being housed in shelters across Jakarta, after floodwaters inundated entire suburbs.

Indonesia floods inundate Jakarta, kill dozens Stranded passengers Transport networks in the city have come to a halt as roads and public transportation infrastructure remain underwater. The high waters even flooded the runway at Jakarta's Halim Perdanakusumah airport, stranding thousands of passengers.

Indonesia floods inundate Jakarta, kill dozens Multiple causes With much of the floodwater still lingering in the city, authorities do not yet know the full extent of the damage. Overdevelopment, trash and poor flood-mitigation infrastructure have contributed to the flooding. The rainy season is expected to continue until April.

Indonesia floods inundate Jakarta, kill dozens More flooding? With more rain in the forecast, residents are bracing for more flooding. Many took to social media to post photos and updates and to mark themselves safe.



lc/rt (dpa, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.