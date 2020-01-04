 Indonesia braces for more floods as death toll hits 66 | News | DW | 06.01.2020

News

Indonesia braces for more floods as death toll hits 66

The country's weather agency warned residents that more potentially fatal downpours are on the way. Tens of thousands have been displaced since the start of the heavy rains on New Year's Eve.

A woman is pushed down a flooded street in Jakarta, Indonesia. (picture-alliance/AP/D. Alangkara)

Indonesians were warned to brace for more flooding after massive downpours on New Year's Eve triggered landslides and floods that have killed 66 people in Jakarta and its satellite cities.

The Jakarta area, which is home to around 30 million people, was submerged by floodwaters that forced thousands to fleeand find temporary shelter.

Watch video 01:54

Two dozen killed in Indonesia floods

In Lebak, one of the hardest hit districts, floods killed at least nine people, including a seven-year-old boy, and swept away entire houses. Two people are still missing in the district on the western tip of Java Island.

Read moreClimate solutions: Technologies to slow climate change

"Five days after the floods, 66 people have died as of today," said Agus Wibowo, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency. More than 36,000 people have also been displaced, he added.

Read moreIndonesia races to provide aid as flood death toll rises

The agency has told locals to remain on high alert for more extreme flooding, and said that the rainfall seen this year has been the most severe on record since 1866. About 377 millimeters (14.8 inches) of rain hit the city, with waters reaching to the second floors of buildings after rivers overflowed. 

  • Two people submerged in floodwaters

    Indonesia floods inundate Jakarta, kill dozens

    'Hit without warning'

    As many people in Jakarta were celebrating the New Year, heavy rains brought flooding and landslides, killing dozens and leaving the city paralyzed. Many were forced to flee their homes in the dark or retreat to roofs and upper floors. "The floods hit without warning," said one survivor.

  • A child swimming in floodwaters

    Indonesia floods inundate Jakarta, kill dozens

    Tens of thousands displaced

    The monsoon rains and rising rivers submerged more than 180 neighborhoods, forcing tens of thousands of residents to evacuate their homes. Jakarta is home to 10 million people, but 30 million live in the greater metropolitan area.

  • A man pulls an inflatable device carrying a baby and several bags across the water

    Indonesia floods inundate Jakarta, kill dozens

    A paralyzed city

    Residents were forced to use inflatables to evacuate children and salvage belongings. Floodwaters rose an estimated 2.5 meters (8 feet) in some areas. The floods forced authorities to cut off electricity and water, and paralyzed transport networks.

  • Soldiers pull a police boat through the water

    Indonesia floods inundate Jakarta, kill dozens

    Relief and rescue

    Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan told reporters that 120,000 rescue personnel had been deployed to assist in the evacuation and mobile water pumps were being installed to bring down the water levels.

  • People sheltering under a bridge

    Indonesia floods inundate Jakarta, kill dozens

    Thousands in shelters

    At one point more than 170,000 people were being housed in shelters across Jakarta, after floodwaters inundated entire suburbs.

  • A man wading through floodwaters with a motor bike

    Indonesia floods inundate Jakarta, kill dozens

    Stranded passengers

    Transport networks in the city have come to a halt as roads and public transportation infrastructure remain underwater. The high waters even flooded the runway at Jakarta's Halim Perdanakusumah airport, stranding thousands of passengers.

  • A submerged carpark

    Indonesia floods inundate Jakarta, kill dozens

    Multiple causes

    With much of the floodwater still lingering in the city, authorities do not yet know the full extent of the damage. Overdevelopment, trash and poor flood-mitigation infrastructure have contributed to the flooding. The rainy season is expected to continue until April.

  • A woman holding a shopping bag wades through floodwaters

    Indonesia floods inundate Jakarta, kill dozens

    More flooding?

    With more rain in the forecast, residents are bracing for more flooding. Many took to social media to post photos and updates and to mark themselves safe.


lc/rt (dpa, AFP)

