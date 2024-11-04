Indonesia and Russia hold first joint naval exercises

As Indonesia's new president, Prabowo Subianto, seeks to deepen ties with Russia, the Indonesian and Russian navies began five days of joint exercises in the Java Sea.

The navies of Indonesia and Russia began their first joint military exercises in the Java Sea on Monday, the Indoneisan navy said.

The drills will take place in the Java Sea near the Indonesian city of Surabaya until Friday, after Russian warships arrived on site on Sunday. Russia has sent three corvette-class warships, a medium tanker, a military helicopter and a tugboat, according to the Indonesian navy.

"Russian warships came from afar to Indonesia and conducted joint exercises for the first time that seek to improve diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Russia, especially the navies," Indonesian navy commander Denih Hendrata said.

The statement quoted a representative of the Russian delegation as saying that the exercise was designed for the two navies to exchange knowledge.

Prabowo seeks closer ties with Russia

Indonesia has traditionally pursued a neutral foreign policy. It has refused to take sides in the Ukraine conflict or in the great power competition between Washington and Beijing.

But newly inaugurated Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, a former defense minister, has pledged closer defense ties with Russia as he seeks to forge ties with every country as part of his country's long-standing non-aligned foreign policy.

During a visit to the Kremlin in July, while still president-elect, Prabowo Subianto expressed his desire for a closer relationship with Russia. "We consider Russia as a great friend and I would like to continue to maintain and enhance this relationship," Prabowo told Putin.

Jakarta's multibillion-dollar trade relationship with Moscow stalled after Russia seized Crimea in 2014 and invaded Ukraine in 2022. But since becoming defense minister in 2019, Prabowo has kept alive a $1.1 billion deal for Russian fighter jets agreed a year ago, despite the reported threat of US sanctions.

Indonesia wants to remain neutral

DW Asia-Pacific Bureau Chief Georg Matthes, however, is certain that Indonesia is still trying to remain non-aligned in international politics, despite the exercises with Russia.

"These trainings are quite important for Indonesian military, but it's not something uncommon. They recently conducted a similar training with German naval vessels," Matthes said, also mentioning the massive annual "Super Garuda Shield" exercises that Indonesia has conducted with the United States since 2006.

And there is also the economic relationship with Russia, which Indonesia seeks as the largest market in Southeast Asia, he said.

"This relationship with Russia may be an open door to maximize autonomy, to have another way out, to remain as neutral as possible, and to have as many options as possible not only in the economy but also in foreign policy," Matthes concluded.

