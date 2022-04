DW News

Indigenous women learn self-defense in the Bolivian mountains

In their traditional costumes, women from the community of Yampupata, in the Bolivian Altiplano, learn self-defense, taekwondo techniques and resources to anticipate male violence. They run workshops of the group Warmi Power (Women with Power) to combat femicide and machismo in Bolivia, where almost 8 out of 10 women suffer violence in their lifetime.