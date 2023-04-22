Indigenous Olympics: Celebrating cultural heritage and strength

Chief Awa Tenodengua of the Tupi-Guarani people bears a heavy burden: in the relay race of the Indigenous Games, he carried an entire tree trunk across the beach. But to Tenodengua, the games are about more than just muscle mass. "It is very important to share our culture," he told dpa, "so that [others] can better understand what it is to be an Indigenous person, to break with prejudices."