Indigenous Olympics: Celebrating cultural heritage and strength
Hundreds of Indigenous Brazilian athletes have taken part in their own version of the Olympics. Medals were awarded in traditional disciplines such as archery, wrestling and tug of war. Highlights from the competition.
A test of strength
In Peruibe, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of Sao Paulo, hundreds of Indigenous athletes from various ethnic groups met over three days to compete in their own version of the Olympic Games. Throughout the event, they measured their strength in various disciplines, including wrestling.
Facing off in the community ring
The games were hosted by the Tapirema community of Peruibe, in southern Brazil. Beyond athletic matches, they are also a celebration of Indigenous culture, with Indigenous and non-Indigenous athletes alike invited to compete in traditional disciplines.
Full commitment to the team
Female football athletes in Peruibe are fierce competitors. Of course, the world's most beloved ball sport is popular here, too. But the rules of this ancient game can differ considerably depending on who is playing. The Indigenous Olympics are meant to celebrate the cultural heritage of Brazil's Indigenous communities.
Heavy load
Chief Awa Tenodengua of the Tupi-Guarani people bears a heavy burden: in the relay race of the Indigenous Games, he carried an entire tree trunk across the beach. But to Tenodengua, the games are about more than just muscle mass. "It is very important to share our culture," he told dpa, "so that [others] can better understand what it is to be an Indigenous person, to break with prejudices."
Traditions and a steady hand
Dressed in traditional clothing and wearing a colorful headdress, this athlete carefully prepares his blowpipe for the dart competition. The precision of his aim depends on sharp focus and a steady hand.
Pulling together
Another popular discipline among the Indigenous athletes is tug of war. Held for the first time in 2015, the competitions are not only a great opportunity for various Indigenous communities to show their strength, but also a great meeting place for all groups to get to know each other better.
A sign against racism
Juliana do Prado carried a tree trunk barefoot across the beach in the relay race. "In these times, where we are living, we still suffer [under] a lot of racism," she said. Indigenous groups in her area still face dispossession and displacement. But she remains defiant: "I think that this enhances our resistance, our culture, our force."