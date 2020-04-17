 India′s treatment of Muslims amid coronavirus is almost ′genocidal,′ activist Arundhati Roy claims | News | DW | 17.04.2020

News

India's treatment of Muslims amid coronavirus is almost 'genocidal,' activist Arundhati Roy claims

The novelist and political activist Arundhati Roy says the Indian government is exploiting COVID-19 to ramp up its suppression of Muslims. She said that this is something "the world should keep its eyes on."

Watch video 06:18

Arundhati Roy on coronavirus: 'Situation in India is approaching genocidal'

The political activist Arundhati Roy accused the Indian government on Friday of exploiting the coronavirus outbreak to inflame tensions between Hindus and Muslims.

She told DW that this alleged strategy on the part of the Hindu nationalist government would "dovetail with this illness to create something which the world should really keep its eyes on." She even said: "The situation is approaching genocidal."

Read more:  Are Bangladesh's low-cost coronavirus test kits reliable?

"I think what has happened is COVID-19 has exposed things about India that all of us knew," Roy said. "We are suffering, not just from COVID, but from a crisis of hatred, from a crisis of hunger."

India's 1.3 billion people are currently in the midst of a six-week nationwide lockdown. The world's second most populous nation has so far confirmed 13,835 infections of the novel coronavirus, resulting in 452 deaths, according to figures from the Johns Hopkins Institute. It's often cited as a country where the gap between official numbers and real case numbers could be particularly high.

This crisis of hatred against Muslims," she continued, "comes on the back of a massacre in Delhi, which was the result of people protesting against the anti-Muslim citizenship law. Under the cover of COVID the government is moving to arrest young students, to fight cases against lawyers, against senior editors, against activists and intellectuals. Some of them have recently been put in jail."

Contentious tpyhus comparison

The activist even claimed that the government was exploiting the virus in a tactic reminiscent of one used by the Nazis during the Holocaust. Arundhati Roy said: "The whole of the organization, the RSS to which Modi belongs, which is the mother ship of the BJP, has long said that India should be a Hindu nation. Its ideologues have likened the Muslims of India to the Jews of Germany. And if you look at the way in which they are using COVID, it was very much like typhus was used against the Jews to get ghettoize them, to stigmatize them."

Read more:  Coronavirus lockdown in India: Crowd of migrant workers chased out of Mumbai station

