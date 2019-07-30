 India′s ruling BJP party sacks lawmaker accused of rape | News | DW | 01.08.2019

News

India's ruling BJP party sacks lawmaker accused of rape

Kuldeep Sengar has been sacked just days after his alleged teen rape victim was critically injured in a car crash.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the main accused for allegedly raping a 17-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh s Unnao, speaks to media personnel outside SSP office, on April 11, 2018

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday sacked a lawmaker accused of raping a teenager and threatening her family.

The BJP sacked Kuldeep Sengar, a member of the assembly of Uttar Pradesh state, just days after the rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her relatives killed, in a car crash involving a speeding truck with an obscured number plate.

He is accused of repeatedly raping the teenager at his home in 2017, when the then-17-year-old sought his help in getting a job. The government has faced widespread public anger for a perceived lack of action against the alleged rapist. The incident on Sunday exacerbated the matter and forced the party to act against the powerful legislator. 

Read more: Protests in India after alleged rape victim hurt in car crash

India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating Sengar and 10 others over Sunday's apparent attack. The woman's family allege the incident was an attempt to silence her.

Sunday's incident came after two years of alleged ill treatment of the woman. During this time, she reportedly went missing for about 10 days, her father died after an alleged beating in police custody and a key witness died.

aw/rt (dpa, AP)

