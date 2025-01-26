  1. Skip to content
India's Republic Day parade showcases military might

January 26, 2025

India celebrated its 76th Republic Day with a colorful parade, fighter jet formations and motorbike stunts. The president of Indonesia was the guest of honor.

Indian defense forces marched through the ceremonial Kartavyapath boulevardImage: Channi Anand/AP Photo/picture alliance

The vibrant traditional parade was the centerpiece of India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Sunday.

Thousands gathered in the capital to watch the choreographed spectacle featuring the country's missile systems, fighter jet fly pasts, motorbike stunts and floats representing different Indian states.

Indian Air Force Su-30 aircraft fly in a formation with a C-17 Globemaster during the celebrationsImage: Channi Anand/AP Photo/picture alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and other government officials and leaders attended the event.

"May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," Modi wrote on social media platform X.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (center) attended the event as the chief guestImage: Channi Anand/AP Photo/picture alliance

India and Indonesia strengthen ties

The chief guest was the visiting president of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto. A 342-member band and marching contingent of the Indonesian National Armed Forces also joined the celebration, marking the first time the country's troops have participated in a foreign parade.

Prabowo's two-day state visit to India is his first to the country since becoming president in 2024. India and Indonesia signed a series of agreements on cooperation in health, maritime security and digital technology.

India's military bands marched as the country's leaders and other guests watched the paradeImage: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times Delhi/IMAGO

Indonesia was the guest nation at India's very first Republic Day in 1950, Modi said on Saturday. Back then, Sukarno, Indonesia's first president and leader of the country's struggle for independence, attended as the guest of honor.

Modi said it was a matter of "great pride" that Indonesia was part of the parade again.

A 342-member band and marching contingent of the Indonesian National Armed Forces joined the paradeImage: Adnan Abidi/REUTERS

Celebration of independence

India has a tradition of inviting foreign heads of state to witness the parade. French President Emmanuel Macron attended last year, and former US President Barack Obama attended in 2015.

Republic Day celebrations mark the anniversary of the official adoption of India's Constitution on January 26, 1950, nearly three years after independence from British colonial rule.

The parade took place on Rajpath Avenue, built by India's former British rulers and lined by huge lawns, canals and rows of trees.

The avenue was redeveloped as part of the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Indian independence. It was renamed Kartavayapath, or the Boulevard of Duty, in 2022.

