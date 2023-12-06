  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
EU migration policy
NATO
Russia's war in Ukraine
SocietyIndia

India's prostitution villages

38 minutes ago

Sex work is a way of life for thousands of women in certain marginalized communities in rural India. For many, it is the only way to make money - also due to the Indian caste system and centuries-old prejudices which make it difficult for the families to escape poverty. But winds of change are blowing.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Si14

In certain Indian villages, sex work is, in a sense, inherited. Mothers and grandmothers have already worked in the same trade. In the past, they mostly belonged to ethnic groups that worked mainly as performers. The British colonial power criminalized them, and to this day it is especially difficult for the men of these ethnic groups to find regular jobs. Therefore, the female members of the family are often the breadwinners. They are the ones who take out loans, build houses, make important decisions, which is otherwise rare in India. Our reporters Akanksha Saxena and Neerat Kaur looked around the villages - and found signs of hope: The young generation is trying to leave this sad tradition behind and fight for better education and rights.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Go to show Reporter
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Volksaufstand in Ost-Berlin am 17. Juni 1953

Germany marks 70 years since anti-communist uprising

History3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Family photographs of some of those who died hang in a display in the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre in Kigali, Rwanda.

Rwanda seeks to reintegrate genocide convicts

Rwanda seeks to reintegrate genocide convicts

Law and Justice1 hour ago
More from Africa

Asia

Indian workers plant paddy seedlings in an agricultural field at village Verka, near Amritsar, India, June 30, 2022

El Nino: How the climate pattern may prolong food inflation

El Nino: How the climate pattern may prolong food inflation

Business3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Man with smoke coming out of his mouth, a motorcycle behind him

How "toxic" are men in Germany?

How "toxic" are men in Germany?

Politics1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

A paper cut out of two adults, both holding rainbow flags, hold the hands of a child with their other hand. Around them are colored hearts.

Same-sex parents in Italy face tough times

Same-sex parents in Italy face tough times

SocietyJune 16, 202304:35 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A man walks past banners depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near damaged buildings

Economic diplomacy: Who wants to invest in Syria now?

Economic diplomacy: Who wants to invest in Syria now?

Politics14 hours ago
More from Middle East

Latin America

Flamengo fan facing backward with his hand in his mouth

Brazil's black kit a stand against racism

Brazil's black kit a stand against racism

Soccer19 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage