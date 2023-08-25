  1. Skip to content
India’s Prostitution Villages: Sex Work as a Last Resort

August 25, 2023

Hundreds of thousands of Indian women work as prostitutes. For many, it’s their only way of earning money – in part because the Indian caste system and age-old prejudices make it hard for them to escape poverty.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VZXS
Indien Devadasi-System Prostitution
Image: Imago/ZumaPress

 

Also on Global Us:

 

Waldbrände in Kanada
Image: Europa Press/ABACA/picture alliance

Canada: Learning to live with wildfires

Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record. Two years ago, the town of Lytton, B.C. was wiped out in a fierce blaze. And as people there start to rebuild their homes, the focus is now on fire protection.

 

 

 

Videostill | Magazin Global Us vom 28.08.2023 | China Jobs
Image: ZDF

Educated and unemployed - China’s young people hunt for jobs

In China, youth unemployment has risen sharply. Officially it stands at 20 percent, but Beijing is no longer releasing new figures. With the economy in crisis, what are the job prospects for China’s young people?

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 28.08.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 28.08.2023 – 04:15 UTC
MON 28.08.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 28.08.2023 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 29.08.2023 – 23:30 UTC
WED 30.08.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 30.08.2023 – 21:30 UTC
THU 31.08.2023 – 17:30 UTC
FRI 01.09.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

FRI 01.09.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

