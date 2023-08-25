India’s Prostitution Villages: Sex Work as a Last Resort

Hundreds of thousands of Indian women work as prostitutes. For many, it’s their only way of earning money – in part because the Indian caste system and age-old prejudices make it hard for them to escape poverty.

Canada: Learning to live with wildfires

Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record. Two years ago, the town of Lytton, B.C. was wiped out in a fierce blaze. And as people there start to rebuild their homes, the focus is now on fire protection.

Educated and unemployed - China’s young people hunt for jobs

In China, youth unemployment has risen sharply. Officially it stands at 20 percent, but Beijing is no longer releasing new figures. With the economy in crisis, what are the job prospects for China’s young people?

