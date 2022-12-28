  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Serbia-Kosovo tensions
Extreme weather events
A picture showing online gamers in India
Real-money online games and chance games are considered akin to gambling and mostly banned across IndiaImage: Adil Bhat/DW
SocietyIndia

India's online gaming boom prompts fears for gambling surge

Adil Bhat
10 minutes ago

India is expecting its multibillion-dollar online gaming industry to more than triple its size over the next four years. Officials and mental health professionals fear addiction and gambling will become more widespread.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LUZz

B. Bhavani, a 29-year-old resident of India's southern city of Chennai, used to sneak out from her bed in the middle of the night to play online card games like rummy. She had promised her husband several times she would quit, but she was already hooked.

As her addiction worsened, Bhavani's savings started to disappear and debts began to mount.

She and her husband Bhagyaraj Rajena, parents of two young children, suffered losses of more than 2 million Indian rupees (€22,700, $24,200), as well as gold jewellery Bhavani had borrowed from her sisters.

In June this year, Bhavani took her own life.

"Initially, my wife made some gains, which led her to invest more money in the game. After a few wins, she started losing all her money. Despite this, she continued to play, mostly in hiding," Rajena told DW in a phone interview. 

Rajena said 90% of his monthly salary goes into paying off debts left by his late wife, adding that he is struggling to support his family.

Bhavani's death is one of the 17 deaths by suicide due to online gaming reported in the last three years in the state of Tamil Nadu.

In October, the state passed a legislation to prohibit online gambling and regulate online games amid a spike in suicides. But as India's multibillion-dollar online gaming industry continues to grow, as well as access to the internet, officials fear online gaming addiction is becoming more widespread.

The industry is projected to more than triple its size in the next four years. India already has over 400 online gaming start-ups and, as of 2020, around 360 million gamers, according to an EY-All India Gaming Federation report.

Children also at risk of online gambling addiction

Responsible Netizen, a Mumbai-based non-profit, has stepped up its anti-addiction programs and counselling sessions for children on their cyberwellness helpline.

"We receive hundreds of calls from parents on a daily basis who approach us to counsel their children addicted to online gaming, like rummy. These children play with money, putting out thousands of dollars every day," said Unmesh Joshi, founder of Responsible Netizen. But few Indian states have started taking initiatives to address the surge in online gambling.

Climate change pushes India's debt-ridden farmers to suicide

"There is an urgent need to establish regulations for online gaming.  It is regulation and not outright banning that would address the problem…Providing social support to the addicts and imparting tech-related education to children is the need of the hour," Joshi added.

Differentiating between chance games and skill games

Although chance-based gaming is already banned in India, determining what is legal remains contentious. Take fantasy sports for example. India's highest court considers it a skills-based game, making it legal, just like rummy. In state courts, however, these games have been categorized as chance-based.

Real-money online games and chance games are considered akin to gambling and mostly banned across India.

The Esports Players Welfare Association (EPWA), a non-profit group, has urged the Tamil Nadu government to distinguish skill-based games from gambling, adding that bans can have an adverse impact on the gaming industry.

"Reports indicate there are over 6 million professional online gamers in India. In the past they have suffered when there is a gaming ban as they are classified as criminals. For some, playing online games is a livelihood and they form a big part of the gig economy," said Shivani Jha, Director of EPWA, an organisation dedicated to protecting the rights of online gamers in India.

"One can hope that this will not be repeated in Tami Nadu state."

New Delhi-based lawyer Aditya Kumar also stresses that the Indian government should clearly distinguish between skill and chance-based games.

"We need to set up an independent commission that certifies what is a game of skill and game of chance. This will help the government deal with betting and gambling more severely," Kumar said, adding that the states and central government need to work together concerning regulations.

Why is heroin addiction soaring in Kashmir?

Back in Chennai,  Bhavani's husband Rajena supports a complete ban on online gaming in Tamil Nadu. He believes that a complete ban can save young people and children from online gaming addiction and prevent suicide.

Edited by: Sou-Jie van Brunnersum

If you are suffering from serious emotional strain or suicidal thoughts, do not hesitate to seek professional help. You can find information on where to find such help, no matter where you live in the world, at this website: https://www.befrienders.org/

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Young men play PlayerUnknown's Battleground

Nepal bans popular online survival game after parents complain

Nepal bans popular online survival game after parents complain

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, or PUBG, has been blocked across the country after parents filed a complaint that it was detrimental to their children. India is considering a similar ban.
SocietyApril 12, 2019
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pope Benedict XVI

Vatican: Health of former Pope Benedict is 'worsening'

Religion4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A soldier of the Bundeswehr is standing next to his machine gun at the airport near the base in Gao in northern Mali, with the German flag flying overhead

What's next for the Bundeswehr in Mali?

What's next for the Bundeswehr in Mali?

Politics2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A woman ragpicker in New Delhi, India sorts trash, with a pink shawl around her neck

In Delhi, women ragpickers confront health hazards, stigma

In Delhi, women ragpickers confront health hazards, stigma

Society3 hours ago03:10 min
More from Asia

Germany

Women and children waiting for health check at the Indira Gandhi Children's Health Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan on December 10, 2022.

Germany to suspend humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

Germany to suspend humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

Human Rights5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A downed Russian plane smokes in a snowy field in Ukraine's Donetsk region in March 2022

Against all odds: How Russia is failing in Ukraine

Against all odds: How Russia is failing in Ukraine

Politics18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Hydrogen tanks with wind power generators in the background

Hydrogen is changing energy sector's power dynamics

Hydrogen is changing energy sector's power dynamics

Business4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man walks beside ice formed by the spray of Lake Erie waves which covered a restaurant during a winter storm in Hamburg

What's the link between global heating and extreme weather?

What's the link between global heating and extreme weather?

Climate22 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Picture of Lucía Nadín and Aldo Quevedo, parents of the 131st grandchild recovered

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

SocietyDecember 24, 202202:10 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage