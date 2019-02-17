India's Narendra Modi warmly welcomes Saudi crown prince

The friendly greeting for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was marked as a "new chapter in bilateral relations" by the Indian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

The Saudi crown prince received a similar welcome in neighboring Pakistan over the weekend, where he announced investments of $20 billion (€17.6 billion). The three-nation trip, which includes China, is being seen as the prince's reaction to criticism from the West over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia 's human rights record and its role in the conflict in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia is already India's main supplier of crude oil, and ties are being extended beyond energy to build a strategic partnership, India's Foreign Ministry said last week. Bilateral trade is already worth $28 billion.

India is hoping for an investment in its National Investment and Infrastructure Fund to build ports and highways. "Trade and investment, defense and security, including counterterrorism, and renewable energy," are all on the agenda for the talks on Wednesday, the ministry said.

Saudi Aramco's investment in Indian refineries, including plans for a project to build a $44-billion facility, are also expected to be discussed.

Diplomatic role

Tensions between Pakistan and India have flared after last week's bombing in the disputed Kashmir region, which killed 40 Indian paramilitary police. India has accused Pakistan of being behind the attack.

Apart from trade, bin Salman's office indicated the crown prince would be attempting a diplomatic role to ease tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

"Our objective is to try to de-escalate tensions between the two countries, neighboring countries, and to see if there is a path forward to resolving those differences peacefully," Adel al-Jubeir, the minister of state for foreign affairs, said in Islamabad on Monday.

Bin Salman is due to leave India on Wednesday night for China, where he is expected to announce further cooperation on Beijing's Belt and Road infrastructure development initiative.

