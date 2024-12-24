India's Muslims struggle to access mental health care

In India, there is a critical shortage of mental health professionals, and for Indian Muslims, accessing mental health is an even bigger challenge.

In the past 10 years, Sana Rehman* has seen some 12 mental health professionals and, as she says, has had her Muslim identity questioned on several occasions.

Rehman discovered psychotherapy and mental health counselling during her college days. It took her more than a year "to overcome the stigma and the shame associated with saying that she needed support."

However, besides the personal challenges of seeking mental health support, Rehman was faced with the additional challenge of navigating the mental health care space in India as a Muslim.

The 32-year-old development practitioner does not consider herself a very religious person, yet, due to her Muslim identity, she has faced hostile conversations while seeking psychological help.

"I am a Muslim but I don't look or sound like the stereotypical Muslim. I am educated, can speak fluent English, am a single child and at one point, I had brightly colored hair," she said adding, "often things said to me were very offensive that were rooted in deep biases against Muslims."

Rehman recalled her grim experience with a psychiatrist at one of India's top hospitals, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in New Delhi, "While explaining the side-effects of the medicine for pregnant women, he said 'I just want to flag this to you because you people [Muslims] have many children.'"

"I picked up the prescription and never went back."

Rehman's case is not an outlier, for Muslims navigating the mental health space in India, the challenges are multifarious.

The state of mental health among Muslims in India

A report published in 2022 by Bebaak Collective , a coalition of autonomous women's groups working across different states in India, underscored that "the mental health of Indian Muslims has been severely underrepresented and almost invisible within the mental health or development literature in India."

According to a report by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare published last year , India has only 2,840 accredited clinical psychologists. The report does not account for the socioeconomic backgrounds of the group forming this cohort, meaning there is no data on how many of these psychologists are Muslim.

Studies do show that an increasing number of people from the Muslim community are facing mental health issues.

A report published during the COVID pandemic in the Journal of Health Sciences stated that "Muslims were found to be at a higher risk of anxiety compared with Hindus." It further said, "There is evidence from the study indicating a strong positive relationship between sociocultural adversities and psychological distress."

Additionally, a study conducted in 2020 concluded that Muslims and Dalits — a historically marginalized group from the lowest level of India's centuries-old discriminatory caste hierarchy — have worse self-reported mental health than upper-caste Hindus.

The research found that these gaps remain even after accounting for the fact that Dalits and Muslims have less education and own fewer assets.

What are the challenges faced while seeking mental health support?

The World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines state that there should be at least three practising psychiatrists per 100,000 people. However, India has a significantly low number of mental health professionals, with just 0.3 psychiatrists for every 100,000 people. This has resulted in severe challenges in accessing treatment.

In 2016, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data showed that 150 million people in India needed mental health care, yet fewer than 30 million actively sought help.

High costs, social stigma, limited awareness, and a severe shortage of mental health professionals make mental health care largely inaccessible for most Indians.

While the stigma around therapy has notably decreased among urban educated communities, the shortage of qualified therapists still makes finding the right one a significant challenge.

For urban and educated Muslims, these barriers are even greater. Many must first overcome the pressure to seek help from within a religious framework. Even when they do seek secular professional care, they often struggle to find therapists who understand and respect their socioreligious identity.

"The idea of mental health is not openly acknowledged in my family," said Faizan Farooq*, 29, who has been seeing therapists since 2015. "It's acknowledged when there is an extreme case, otherwise the approach is to 'rely on God,''' the filmmaker told DW.

Meanwhile, Zeba Hasan*, 26, a journalist based in New Delhi, found herself trying to overcome a different hurdle. She struggled to find a therapist who could understand her religious beliefs and provide the required support accordingly.

"I was going through a problem where my religion had a role to play. I wanted someone to understand my relation with God and help me understand if I was being manipulated in the name of religion," said Hasan.

"I was in a lot of guilt which came from the fact that I was in a pre-marital relationship with a guy, something that is forbidden in Islam," she said adding, "the therapist was unable to understand the religious aspect of my problems so I started looking for a Muslim therapist."

Is religion relevant to mental health?

In recent years, mental health experts are increasingly exploring the incorporation of individual religious and spiritual systems into psychotherapeutic services.

This approach to psychotherapy, termed Religiously Integrated Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (RCBT), has been developed for five major world religions: Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Buddhism, and Hinduism.

In her research exploring the relationship between religiosity and mental health among Muslim youth, Shaheena Parveen, a Kashmir-based psychologist, found that religiosity had a positive role to play among the young Muslim respondents.

In 2013, Muslim mental health scholars in the US also came up with Traditional Islamically Integrated Psychotherapy (TIIP) — a form of psychotherapy that combines traditional Islamic principles with modern psychology — which has been approved by the American Psychological Association (APA).

"Our psyche is psychosocial. That means it is formed through our family, religion, social backgrounds etc.," explained Ayesha Hussain, a Delhi-based psychologist.

She said that therapists need to be socioculturally informed but having a therapist from the same religion may not always be helpful. "Sometimes, fearing judgment, clients might hesitate in sharing something that is considered ‘un-Islamic' with a Muslim therapist," she said.

Pooja Priyamvada, a mental health researcher based in New Delhi, said it works both ways. "Sometimes religion can perpetuate myths and misconceptions about mental health and illness, and sometimes the same religious beliefs can bring in hope."

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru