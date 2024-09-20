  1. Skip to content
India's Modi to prioritize diaspora community on trip to US

Janelle Dumalaon | Benjamin Alvarez Gruber
September 20, 2024

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is headed to the US, where he will meet with President Joe Biden and address the UN General Assembly. But his focus on strengthening the connection between diaspora Indians in the US to those at home in India.

https://p.dw.com/p/4krtE
