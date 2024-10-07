India's Modi receives Maldives' Muizzu in bid to boost ties

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to discuss regional issues of mutual interest. The visit is seen as an important step towards repairing strained diplomatic ties.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu was holding hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, as the two neighbors attempt to mend frayed ties.

The pair were expected to discuss "bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest," according to a statement from India's Foreign Ministry.

On arrival, the Maldivian president was greeted by Modi and Indian President Droupadi Murmu with an honor guard including cavalry and a marching band at the presidential palace.

How did India-Maldives ties deteriorate?

Muizzu's visit marks an important step towards repairing diplomatic ties that have been strained since his election last year.

His pro-China stance was cemented by his pre-poll promise to replace Indian soldiers stationed in the Maldives, initially deployed for humanitarian support. In May, India replaced these soldiers with civilian experts.

Ties between India and Maldives took a hit when Maldivian leaders targeted Modi for promoting the Lakshadweep archipelago of India. They saw it as an attempt to lure away Maldivian tourism. The issue was compounded by Indian celebrities joining a call to boycott the Maldives.

Later, Muizzu's decision to visit to China before India, following which he talked about reducing the Maldives' reliance on India for essential supplies, including health facilities and staples, signaled a new low in the diplomatic relationship.

The ties thawed in June when Muizzu attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony after his re-election for a third term.

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said Muizzu's talks with Modi could give "a new impetus" to the countries' "friendly ties," ahead of the latest visit.

How important is India to the Maldives?

The presidential visit also comes as the Maldives is recovering from an economic crisis.

Last month, India extended emergency financial support to the cash-strapped Maldives at the request of Muizzu's government, days after China agreed to strengthen trade and investment in the Indian Ocean nation.

Both India and China are competing for influence in the region. Maldives is also part of China's Belt and Road Initiative — aimed at boosting trade and expanding Beijing's influence.

Meanwhile, for India, the relationship is particularly important due to recent developments in Bangladesh, where India-friendly Sheikh Hasina has lost power, as well as the challenges posed by a pro-China prime minister in Nepal and a new Marxist president in Sri Lanka.

