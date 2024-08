08/23/2024 August 23, 2024

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskyy. The visit comes just weeks after Modi traveled to Moscow, where he held talks with President Vladimir Putin that were criticized by Kyiv. DW Correspondents in Kyiv and Delhi have more on the meeting in Kyiv and India’s role in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.