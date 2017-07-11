India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

Around 150,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Gujarat state on the western coast of India on Monday, hours before a massive cyclone was set to make landfall.

Authorities also closed several ports and suspended COVID-19 vaccinations.

Cyclone Tauktae, India's most severe cyclone in over two decades, has killed 12 people so far. The storm also destroyed infrastructure in the coastal states of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra.

'Extremely severe'

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone was expected to make landfall on Monday evening in Gujarat with winds of up to 175 kilometers (109 miles) per hour.

The IMD categorized the storm as "extremely severe," upgrading it from the "very severe" category.

State Revenue Secretary Pankaj Kumar said Tauktae will be "the most severe cyclone to hit Gujarat in at least 20 years."

"This can be compared with the 1998 cyclone that hit Kandla and inflicted heavy damage," Kumar told Reuters.

The 1998 cyclone that tore through Gujarat killed at least 4,000 and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage, local media reported at the time.

Storm amid deadly virus surge

Cyclone Tauktae comes at a time when India is already battling a devastating surge of COVID-19 infections that is killing at least 4,000 people every day.

Gujarat health authorities suspended COVID-19 vaccinations for two days.

State chief minister Vijay Rupani requested officials to ensure that oxygen supplies for hospitals are not disrupted during the storm.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up Social distancing, a farce? People — many without masks — shop at a vegetable market in Mumbai. India has been struggling to contain a massive coronavirus outbreak, with nearly 24 million infections recorded to date. The country has logged around 260,000 deaths linked to the virus. According to medical experts, these numbers are vastly underreported.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up Shortage of essential supplies A young man unloads empty oxygen cylinders for refilling in Srinagar, Kashmir. India's health infrastructure has been under severe stress in recent days, with several states reeling under the shortage of medical oxygen, essential drugs, beds, health workers and vaccines, among other vital supplies.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up Crematoriums overrun by bodies Volunteers at a nonprofit organization carry bags full of unclaimed ashes belonging to COVID-19 victims at a crematorium in New Delhi. As the intense second coronavirus wave grips India, apocalyptic scenes of mass cremations have emerged, as queues of bodies wait outside overwhelmed crematoriums.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up Disregarding scientific evidence A man bathes in cow milk to remove cow dung from his body during "cow dung therapy" at a cow shelter on the outskirts of the city of Ahmedabad. Participants believe cow excrement boosts their bodies' ability to defend against the virus. The Indian government has faced heightened criticism for ignoring scientific evidence and warnings about variants.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up Concern over new variants A worker carries bricks on her head in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the B.1.617 coronavirus variant — first detected in India last October — as a "variant of concern." Epidemiologists note that this variant may be more resistant to vaccines.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up No nationwide lockdown Policemen check the credentials of delivery personnel from India's leading food delivery service, Zomato, in the southern city of Kochi. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has refused to announce a nationwide lockdown over economic concerns, several states have imposed strict restrictions and nighttime curfews to curb spread of the virus.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up Scramble to reach home A woman arrives at a bus stand in Jaipur to leave for her hometown, after authorities in the western state of Rajasthan announced a lockdown. Many people have left bigger cities for their towns and villages in order to avoid a repeat of the massive migrant crisis that accompanied India's first coronavirus lockdown last year.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up Living with the virus? A young man is seen carrying cans of beer as liquor shops in several districts of Uttar Pradesh are reopened. The northern state, led by Modi ally Yogi Adityanath, has registered one of the largest outbreaks in the country. In recent days, several bodies have washed up on the shores of the river Ganges, which runs through the state. Many believe that they belong to victims of the virus.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up Politics amid pandemic Catholic nuns wear protective face masks as they wait to cast their votes outside a polling station in Kolkata. The government has been under fire for holding regional elections and massive rallies during a time when the country was descending into chaos over the new surge. Since the onset of the pandemic, West Bengal state has recorded more than 1.05 million infections so far.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up A long road ahead A man dressed as a clown sprays disinfectant outside a house in Mumbai. He told Reuters that he wears other different costumes aside from dressing up as a clown to raise awareness and spread information about the coronavirus. Many in India fear that the second wave is far from stemmed and if the virus spreads unabated, mass grief and mourning may soon be replaced by apathy. Author: Seerat Chabba



According to Kumar, 1,383 power back-ups have been installed to ensure coronavirus hospitals are not faced with power outages.

"Thirty-five 'green corridors' have also been made for supply of oxygen to COVID hospitals," he said.

Gujarat authorities are continuing to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people to temporary relief shelters, prompting concerns over increased risk of virus transmission in crowded shelters.

Mumbai, meanwhile, closed its airport for several hours on Monday and urged people to stay indoors. A day earlier, 580 COVID-19 patients were transferred "to safer locations" from three field hospitals.

mvb/nm (AP, Reuters, AFP)